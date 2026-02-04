Mission Man Barricades RCMP on His Own Property

Mission – A 37-year-old man from Mission has been charged with obstructing a peace officer and mischief after an incident at the man’s property in May 2025.

Around 3:30 am on May 25, 2025, a neighbour called Mission RCMP with a noise complaint relating to a nearby property on Dewdney Trunk Road, in the Steelhead area. When an officer attended to investigate the complaint, the suspect then allegedly barricaded the property, preventing the police officer and their vehicle from leaving. Other officers were called to the scene to assist. Hours later the barricade was dismantled, so the initial investigating officer could leave the scene. Charges of obstructing a peace officer and mischief have now been approved against 37-year-old Eric Van Der Mey.

Mission RCMP regularly respond to noise complaints late at night. Most of them fall into the category of bylaw violations, although tickets are usually only issued if there are extenuating circumstances – such as a significant disturbance, or repeated complaints about the same property. The vast majority of people are cooperative and compliant, often admitting they didn’t realize how late it was or how much noise they were making. They shut the music off and police go on their way, with no further action required. Anyone being disturbed by noise from a neighbouring property is welcome to call or email the City of Mission Bylaws department during regular business hours, or can call Mission RCMP’s non-emergency line (604-826-7161) if attendance is needed during nighttime hours or on weekends.