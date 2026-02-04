It’s Official – Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman Will Run for BC Conservative Leadership (INTERVIEW)

Abbotsford – Political speculation ended on February 4 with the announcement that had been rumoured.

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, former BC Conservative Party whip, will run for the leadership of the party on May 30, to replace the outgoing John Rustad.

Banman has been the riding’s MLA since 2020, when he was with the B.C. Liberals, which would morph into B.C. United.

Banman was Abbotsford Mayor from 2011 to 2014.

FYI at the time of this posting, Langley-Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu stated that he will “likely” put his name forth.

From Banman’s website:

Party Management

To put our Party’s house in order, put grassroots members in charge of Party affairs and position B.C. Conservatives for victory.

Over-Regulation

To tear down barriers to business start-ups, job creation and growth.

Parental Responsibility

To put parents in charge of educating and rearing their children. Banman is not in favour of SOGI and wants revisions.

Also, He wants to repeal DRIPA (Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act) and re-tool the ruling.