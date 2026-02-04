Canada Energy Regulator (CER) Recommends Approval of Westcoast Natural Gas Pipeline Including Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley/Ottawa – In a media release from Enbridge – the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has issued a report recommending approval of the Sunrise Expansion Program, the proposed expansion of the Westcoast pipeline system. This $4 billion project is an expansion of the southern portion of our Westcoast natural gas pipeline system in B.C. to meet demand for natural gas.

The CER’s recommendation report will be considered by the federal government in deciding whether the Project should be approved. If approved, construction is expected to begin by the second quarter of this year, with the project targeted to start operations by the end of 2028. Once completed, it will add 300 million cubic feet per day of natural gas transportation capacity to the system.

In the Fraser Valley, the project is projected to employ over 700 workers for the pipeline work and almost 200 workers for the compressor station during the peak construction period. Local communities and businesses will also benefit from increased demand from workers for accommodations, restaurants and other services. This project will also be paying taxes to the provincial, regional and municipal governments, which helps pay for schools, hospitals, roads, and other public infrastructure. Across the province, over 2,500 workers are estimated to be employed during the project’s peak construction period, and the project is expected to contribute more than $3 billion to Canada’s economy.

Since early 2023, extensive environmental and engagement work has been undertaken for this project in collaboration with Indigenous groups, local communities, and other stakeholders. This has resulted in over 80 letters of support submitted to the CER.

This project comes on the heels of the Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline twinning through Western Canada and the Fraser Valley.

The targeted in-service date is late 2028.

Westcoast filed a regulatory application with the Canada Energy Regulator in Q2 2024. To support its application, environmental, geotechnical, and socio-economic studies are underway. These studies help determine the specific configuration, location, and timing of any new facilities, including compressor station upgrades and pipeline loops.

We are engaging with Indigenous groups, landowners and local communities as we move the Project forward.

Project overview:

Type : Natural gas pipeline expansion

: Natural gas pipeline expansion Status : Proposed

: Proposed Capacity expansion : 300 MMcf/d

: 300 MMcf/d Expected to transport : Natural gas

: Natural gas In-service target date : 2028

: 2028 Ownership : Enbridge Inc.

: Enbridge Inc. Operator: Westcoast Energy Limited Partnership