AbbyPD Chase Down Vehicle – Occupants with Pellet Guns Known to Police

Abbotsford – Around 1PM on Wednesday February 4, AbbyPD frontline officers observed a vehicle in the area of Townline Road and Downes Road that had earlier fled from police in a neighbouring jurisdiction.

Officers followed the vehicle and boxed it in conducting an arrest near the intersection of Harris Road and Ross Road.

Two men and one woman were arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located two pellet guns.

Two of the occupants remain in police custody, while one individual has been released.

Arrested parties are known to police.

Criminal charges are expected.