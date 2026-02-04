Abbotsford Mayor, with Delegation, in Ottawa – Stressing Critical Flood Mitigation with Federal Government (VIDEO)

Ottawa/Abbotsford (CPAC) – On Wednesday February 4, Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens joined Kelly Greene, BC Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, and Chief Dalton Silver of Semá:th First Nation for a press conference in Ottawa about flooding in Abbotsford. They stressed the critical flood-mitigation measures required to safeguard our communities, economy, trade and energy infrastructure, and provincial food security.



The reality is that Sumas Prairie remains vulnerable without long-term federal funding for flood mitigation, and together, they reiterated the need for the federal government to be at the table and help move forward a comprehensive flood mitigation plan.



Full press conference: www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5uyuDZPFUE