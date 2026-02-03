Province, Communities Seeking Federal Partnership on Fraser Valley Flood Management

Fraser Valley/Victoria – From their Provincial media release:

The Province continues to advocate for federal support for flood resilience on Sumas Prairie.

“Sumas Prairie is a vital economic, agricultural and transportation corridor for B.C. and for Canada,” said Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “I’m optimistic that our federal government shares our concern for the people and businesses in this area of national importance, and will join us in our work to develop a long-term resilience strategy.”

The mission, Feb. 4-5, 2026, will include meetings with senior members of the federal cabinet to discuss crucial flood-reduction infrastructure projects and emergency preparedness in British Columbia. Action to protect homes, businesses, farms, fish habitat, transportation routes and infrastructure is vitally important to the province.

“Sumas Prairie is home to families, farms and businesses vital to our economy and food security,” said Ross Siemens, mayor of Abbotsford. “Abbotsford farms generate $3.8 billion in annual economic activity, and protecting the people who live and work here, along with the critical trade and energy infrastructure running through the prairie, is essential. In 2021, the federal government promised to help safeguard our community against flooding disasters, and we are optimistic this government will deliver the funding needed to protect our region and nation.”

Partnership key to safeguarding Sumas Prairie

Sumas Prairie in southwestern B.C. is susceptible to flooding from the Sumas and Nooksack rivers.

The region has been hard hit by successive floods for decades, most recently in December 2025 and November 2021.

The Sumas River Watershed Flood Mitigation Planning Initiative was formed in April 2023 in response to catastrophic flooding in 2021 with the goal of improving flood resilience for Sumas Prairie.

The Province has provided approximately $220 million in recovery, preparedness and mitigation funding for Abbotsford and Sumas Prairie since 2021.

Dalton Silver, Chief of Semá:th First Nation – “I’m glad to be joining this trip to Ottawa with the minister and mayor to advocate for this important work. Collaboration and federal support are needed to protect our communities. This work is vital to public safety, protecting infrastructure and transportation routes.”

FYI