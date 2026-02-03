Outdoor Recreation Council of British Columbia 2026 Conference in Kamloops – Celebrating 50 Years

North Vancouver/Kamloops — The Outdoor Recreation Council of British Columbia (ORCBC) announced that its 2026 ORCBC Conference, Building Stronger Communities Through Outdoor Recreation, will take place May 20–22, 2026, at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops.



The conference coincides with ORCBC’s 50th anniversary, marking five decades of advocacy and leadership in British Columbia’s outdoor recreation sector.



Founded in 1976, ORCBC represents more than 100 outdoor recreation organizations across British Columbia. The Council works with governments, First Nations, and community partners to improve access to outdoor recreation, support responsible use, and inform recreation policy, planning, and management.



Over its 50-year history, ORCBC has advanced policies and initiatives that strengthen recreation infrastructure, protect outdoor spaces, and amplify the voices of recreation groups across the province. As it enters its golden anniversary year, ORCBC continues to lead efforts focused on stewardship, inclusion, reconciliation, and the long-term sustainability of BC’s outdoor recreation sector.

The 2026 conference will bring together outdoor recreation leaders, volunteers, First Nations partners, land managers, policymakers, funders, and industry stakeholders from across British Columbia. Sessions will cover collaborative planning, reconciliation, wildlife coexistence, trail management, recreation research, and community building through outdoor access.

“This conference is about bringing people together, sharing ideas, learning from one another, and recognizing the role outdoor recreation plays in our communities,” said Louise Pedersen, Executive Director of ORCBC. “As we mark 50 years, we’re proud of what the sector has built and excited about what’s ahead. We look forward to welcoming participants to Kamloops and continuing to strengthen communities through outdoor recreation.”

Patrick Brouder, Associate Professor of Tourism at Thompson Rivers University, added: “Thompson Rivers University’s growing reputation as a dual-sector research university is exemplified by our national-leading, skills-based learning in Adventure Studies and our world-renowned academic research in Tourism Studies, both deeply embedded in British Columbia’s outdoor recreation ecosystem.”

“Kamloops is an ideal setting for the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC’s 50th anniversary conference, offering world-class outdoor recreation facilities and a community that truly lives an active lifestyle,” said Erik James Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Kamloops. “Hosting this gathering connects delegates directly to the natural beauty and adventure opportunities in our backyard, while delivering meaningful economic and cultural benefits that reinforce Kamloops as a destination where professional meetings and authentic outdoor adventure naturally come together.”

Early bird registration for the 2026 ORCBC Conference is now open. Outdoor recreation professionals, volunteers, and community leaders are encouraged to register early at https://www.orcbc.ca/conference to take advantage of limited-time discounted rates.

About the Outdoor Recreation Council of British Columbia The Outdoor Recreation Council of British Columbia (ORCBC) is a charitable organization representing more than 100 outdoor recreation associations and groups across the province. ORCBC works to improve access to outdoor recreation, support responsible use, strengthen partnerships with Indigenous communities, and advance stewardship of BC’s outdoor spaces through policy advocacy, research, education, and capacity building.