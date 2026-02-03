Fraser Health Lifetime Achievement Award Winners from Chawathil First Nation, Abbotsford (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Sharing along the recently announced Fraser Health Above and Beyond awards. https://www.fraserhealth.ca/news/2026/Jan/WATCH-Celebrating-excellence-Congratulations-to-the-2025-Above-and-Beyond-Award-recipients

Each year, Fraser Health honours outstanding individuals and teams who go above and beyond not only for those we serve in our communities but for their colleagues, too. The award categories – Innovator, Fraser Health Hero, Best Collaboration, Service Delivery Excellence and Lifetime Achievement – recognize the remarkable accomplishments of staff, medical staff, volunteers and teams. All these exceptional teams and individuals showcase incredible dedication and compassion in their service to others.

A broad-based selection committee determines award recipients from the nominations received. The committee includes representation from across Fraser Health and is made up of members of the executive team, physicians, health services administrators (directors, managers), volunteer resources managers and clinical staff.

Elder Carol Peters

With a spirit rooted in compassion and courage, Elder Carol Peters — a proud member of the Chawathil First Nation — has spent more than two decades transforming health care for Indigenous clients, families and communities across the Fraser Salish region. Guided by a vision for meaningful change, she is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her outstanding service.

Described as a matriarch, Elder Carol Peters found her calling in social work — a natural fit for someone devoted to supporting others.

Her vocation began with a deeply personal moment: meeting an Elder who was a patient in the hospital who shared feelings of loneliness. That encounter revealed the need for someone to listen to and advocate for Indigenous clients, inspiring Carol to dedicate her career to filling that gap.

In 2002, Carol began a transformative journey as Fraser Health’s first Indigenous Health liaison social worker — a role that would redefine care for Indigenous communities.

“I was a department of one,” she recalls. “I had to work really hard to bring the face of Indigenous Peoples to Fraser Health.” From that single role, Carol planted the seeds of a movement. Today, the Indigenous Health Team has grown to more than 150 staff working across the Fraser Salish region — a reflection of the foundation she built and the vision she carried forward.

Elder Carol’s work as a social worker, Indigenous Cultural Safety, spans hospitals, families and communities. Her goal: to make health care spaces less intimidating and more welcoming.

“My goal was to build connections between Indigenous health care providers, public health workers, acute care, mental health, patients and communities. I used to say I was a spider in the middle of a web, trying to weave everybody together,” she explains.

Driven to expand this much-needed service, Carol founded the Fraser Health Indigenous Health Liaison Program — one of the first of its kind in B.C. — creating a vital link between hospitals and Indigenous clients.

“Carol envisioned a liaison role that would bridge the gap between hospitals, clients and the broader community,” shares Amanda Laboucane, interim vice president, Indigenous Health and Cultural Safety.

The program connects Indigenous clients with Elders, cultural resources and care teams dedicated to culturally safe care.

Because of its impact on improving the experience of Indigenous clients, the program has grown significantly. Indigenous health liaisons are a key part of Fraser Health care teams today.

“As our team kept growing, the need for our support grew,” Carol reflects. “I feel like a mom as I am watching people move on and grow. Years ago, my prayer was to have someone come along to replace me one day, and now the incredible team I am surrounded with amazes me.”

The program has expanded to include 28 full-time positions, with nurses and social workers supporting more than 28,000 Indigenous clients.

“Carol was the only person here, and now that dream has grown. It shows the work we have been doing in demonstrating not only kindness and gentleness but care,” says Bluesage Woman – Corinne Stone, leader of the Indigenous cultural safety and humility team.

On top of growing a program from the ground up, Carol helped launch the first-ever partnership between the Indigenous Health Program and Food Services to provide Indigenous-inspired meals to clients.

She co-developed the Cłhi:ya:ỳəstəl’ (Working Together) cultural safety and anti-racism course, embedding Indigenous teachings and wellness practices into staff training across Fraser Health — a program that, to date, has been taken by nearly 32,000 staff.

Building on this commitment to education, Carol also helped shape broader cultural safety strategies that influence how physicians and care providers integrate culturally safe care.

“In partnership with Fraser Health, First Nations Health Authority and Métis Nation British Columbia, she helped shape the Indigenous Cultural Safety Education Strategy in 2024,” Amanda explains.

Carol has a gift for making cultural teachings accessible and making culturally safe care a reality. From explaining why the perfect territory acknowledgment doesn’t have to be so perfect, to inspiring leadership in others, her reach is broad, and her message is relatable.

She has mentored a new generation of Indigenous Health leaders, offering wisdom, guidance and unwavering support.

“She’s given people the tools and helped them learn how to take care of themselves to embrace our way of knowing and being,” shares Penny Trites, director of cultural safety and humility and recruitment and retention. “That’s helped us change how we walk in the world.”

Carol has worked tirelessly to build strong relationships with Elders, youth and knowledge keepers, ensuring Indigenous voices are central to Fraser Health’s anti-racism and cultural safety efforts.

Brian Muth, executive director, Indigenous Health, praises her contributions.

“Her work is phenomenal. Carol has given her life to support the health and wellness of the community.”

Through her vision and advocacy, Carol has laid the foundations for cultural safety and reconciliation to remain at the heart of care for generations to come.

Congratulations to Elder Carol Peters – recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tina McLachlan

After 32 years of service, Tina McLachlan, site coordinator in Medical Imaging at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre, has received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Throughout her exemplary career, she has advanced imaging technologies, improved processes, mentored future leaders and built strong partnerships enhancing patient care across the region.



Tina McLachlan embraces change with optimism, manages challenges with grace and leads with heart — qualities that have inspired colleagues and patients alike for more than three decades.

“I started as a new grad in 1993 as an x-ray technologist. I worked in mammography and interventional radiography,” Tina says. “Then, when we moved over to the new hospital here in Abbotsford – I became the x-ray and interventional supervisor and then eventually became the site coordinator.”

Moving to the new hospital was an exciting time for staff, and Tina was the lead for the transition.

“For me, moving to the Abbotsford hospital was huge. Being involved with the planning – all the excitement and the growth,” she reflects.

In her role as site coordinator of Medical Imaging, she manages the daily flow of services like MRI, CT, mammography and ultrasound, but her impact goes far beyond logistics. Tina has cultivated a culture of trust, connection and excellence in the department.

Patients are at the core of unit operations under Tina’s watch. She leads with a patient-first mindset, guiding her team to prioritize compassion and connection in every interaction.

“We all have the same goal of doing what’s best for our patients and recognizing that with every order that comes through there’s a patient attached to that – and family and friends – loved ones,” Tina explains.

Mammography Supervisor Corlea Smit is inspired by Tina’s approach to patient care.

“She talks with patients about their experiences and helps them find the best route to the best care.”

Smooth operations are possible with a cohesive team. Tina fosters this through open communication and including her team in decisions. She is known to facilitate collaboration across departments as well, and for strengthening relationships with physicians.

“Her leadership ensures seamless collaboration between physicians and technologists,” Corlea shares.

Tina’s ability to balance operational demands while nurturing her team’s needs has significantly contributed to the department’s success.

If you ask her staff about the impact of her leadership, they become emotional about her caring, thoughtful and empowering style.

“Tina does her work with the intention of building others up,” says Carmen Koop, x-ray supervisor. “She pours her heart into each and every one of us.”

Kevin Enns, executive director, Medical Imaging, agrees.

“Tina was my very first supervisor when I graduated as an x-ray technologist many years ago,” he says. “I recall when I joined the X-ray Department at MSA Hospital – she really knows her role, she’s very dedicated to the profession, and she’s also a very compassionate leader.”

Tina takes pride in seeing people excel and grow professionally and personally.

“You feel like a proud mom watching so many of them come through as students. Scared the first time they set foot in a hospital, then seeing them grow as a student, then becoming a technologist, and some people go into leadership roles,” Tina reflects.

She attributes her success to the people she’s worked with, her leaders, and of course, her dedicated team.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have had great mentors over the years and be surrounded with other good leaders,” she says. “I have a great team that I work with. You don’t have a strong leader without a good team.”

What sets Tina apart? According to Corlea, it’s heart. “Her love of service and dedication.”

Tina McLachlan’s legacy is one of quality care and mentorship. Her leadership has not only shaped a department — it has shaped people.

“Tina is a dedicated and inspiring leader who consistently goes above and beyond to support her team and foster a positive, productive environment,” says Bernice Oxley, operations director, Medical Imaging. “Her unwavering commitment to mentorship and collaboration makes her a role model. She leads by example and uplifts those around her, driving meaningful improvements and embodying the true spirit of leadership.”