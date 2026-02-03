For 2026-27 Season – Anglers Encouraged to Register Early to get their Fish and Wildlife ID (FWID)

Victoria – Anglers in British Columbia will soon use the same online licensing system as hunters to buy their freshwater fishing licences.

Recreational fishing licence pre-sales for the 2026-27 licence year — starting April 1, 2026 — will be available early March 2026 in WILD.

Starting Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, anglers can register for a free Fish and Wildlife ID (FWID) in the Wildlife Information and Licensing Data system (WILD)to prepare for the 2026-27 fishing season.WILD is government’s online service that provides a secure way to buy freshwater fishing and hunting licences.

“This is in response to B.C.’s passionate angling community who have asked for a more integrated approach to freshwater fishing licensing,” said Randene Neill, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship. “By having both fishing and hunting licensing in one place, it means that more people will get all the provincial licences they need with fewer transactions.”

Register for a Fish and Wildlife ID (FWID)

A FWID is required to buy a fishing licence in WILD. Anglers who do not already have a FWID must register in WILD to obtain one. This permanent identification number links to the angler’s personal profile in the WILD system. Angler numbers will be retired after the current licence year.

All anglers can use a Basic BCeID to access WILD. People who live in Canada also have the option to use a BC Services Card Account, which offers a streamlined FWID registration process, and automatic identity and residency verification for eligible users. This is a new login option for all WILD users, and provides a faster, more secure way to register for and access an FWID profile.

People who prefer in-person service can register for their FWID and buy licences at FrontCounter BC, Service BC or participating vendor locations.

FWID as proof of fishing licences

Starting April 1, 2026, anglers will no longer need to carry a paper or digital copy of most fishing licences. Their FWID and identification will serve as proof of authorization for all basic angling, classified waters and white sturgeon conservation licences.

Anglers must still carry a copy of their licence, paper or digital, as proof of authorization for all Conservation Surcharge Stamps. When a Conservation Surcharge Stamp and retention record is required, anglers must carry paper copy of their licence in order to record their catch details.

Conservation officers will access and verify angler’s FWIDs and fishing licence details in the field using their mobile application.

This change follows regulatory amendments, which bring proof of authorization requirements for anglers into alignment with those established for hunters.

