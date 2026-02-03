Chilliwack RCMP Arrest Three in Webb Avenue Apartment Break and Enter

Chilliwack – RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in the early morning hours of February 1, 2026, resulting in the arrest of three suspects.

At approximately 3:30 am, Chilliwack RCMP were notified of an activated security alarm at an apartment building located on Webb Avenue in Chilliwack. Information received indicated several male suspects were attempting to gain entrance into the building. Descriptions of the suspects — and their vehicle — were quickly passed along to officers.

Police attended the area immediately and soon located a vehicle and three men matching the descriptions provided. All three men were safely arrested without incident. The vehicle believed to be involved was also seized as part of the investigation. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear as though anything was taken from the property by the suspects.

The individuals have since been released from custody on preventative conditions. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been laid.

“The Chilliwack RCMP notes that the presence of a security alarm system and CCTV played a significant role in deterring the suspects from taking anything and assisting officers with this investigation,” said Corporal Carmen Kiener of the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP.

Property owners are encouraged to take proactive steps to secure their properties, including the use of alarm systems, surveillance cameras, and adequate lighting.