Chilliwack Hospice – No Fixed Address: The White Cart Memorial Film Screening – February 26 (Video)

Chilliwack (Desmond Devnich) – Join Chilliwack Hospice Society for a screening of the documentary No Fixed Address: The White Cart Memorial.



The screening will be held at The’í:tselíya – Health & Community Centre in Chilliwack, BC, on February 26 from 1–3:30 p.m., with a panel discussion on grief and homelessness following the film.



No Fixed Address: The White Cart Memorial is a powerful and intimate documentary that sheds light on a deeply overlooked aspect of the homelessness crisis: people’s grief following the death of someone they care about. Through the voices and stories of individuals living with unstable housing in Kelowna, the film explores what it means to grieve without a house, and how loss echoes through a community already struggling to survive.



Centred around the creation and meaning of the White Cart Memorial — a grassroots, mobile tribute to unhoused lives lost — the film weaves together research, personal lived experience testimonies, community organization reflections, and future action plans for the city of Kelowna. This film captures the emotional and logistical challenges of grieving in public spaces.



Dedicated to the memories of all unhoused lives lost — and those who carry their grief forward — No Fixed Address: The White Cart Memorial urges us to rethink how we hold space for mourning in public, and how we can come together to build more compassionate, inclusive systems of care. Because only through community can we create safer places to grieve, to heal, and to remember.



Please register for your free ticket to attend. More information and registration details are available at the following link: https://lnkd.in/gXHHUeA5

