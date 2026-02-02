One Week Closure – Starting Friday, February 6, of the (Old) Pattullo Bridge and (New) stal̕əw̓asəm (Riverview) Bridge

New Westminster/Surrey – Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 6, there will be an approximately one-week closure of the Pattullo Bridge and stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge for crews to complete the connections to the roadways on either side of the new bridge.
If you have any questions about this work, please email info@fcgp.ca or call the 24/7 construction information phone line: 1-844-815-6149.
New Westminster hours of work: Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Columbia Street loop-ramp open 24/7 while Royal Avenue on-ramp closed
- Starting February 6 at 8 p.m., closure of both the Pattullo Bridge and the stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge for approximately one week
- Bridge finishing works underway
- Construction of the new multi-use paths on McBride Boulevard and south of Dufferin Street is ongoing
- Construction of multi-use path structures ongoing