Skip to content

One Week Closure – Starting Friday, February 6, of the (Old) Pattullo Bridge and (New) stal̕əw̓asəm (Riverview) Bridge

Home
Communications
Community
...
One Week Closure – Starting Friday, February 6, of the (Old) Pattullo Bridge and (New) stal̕əw̓asəm (Riverview) Bridge

New Westminster/Surrey – Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 6, there will be an approximately one-week closure of the Pattullo Bridge and stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge for crews to complete the connections to the roadways on either side of the new bridge.

For more information, please read the full notification.

If you have any questions about this work, please email info@fcgp.ca or call the 24/7 construction information phone line: 1-844-815-6149.

New Westminster hours of work: Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

  • Columbia Street loop-ramp open 24/7 while Royal Avenue on-ramp closed
  • Starting February 6 at 8 p.m., closure of both the Pattullo Bridge and the stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge for approximately one week 
  • Bridge finishing works underway
  • Construction of the new multi-use paths on McBride Boulevard and south of Dufferin Street is ongoing
  • Construction of multi-use path structures ongoing

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts