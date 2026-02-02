Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Reminder – Dune Buggy’s Are Not Allowed On The Street

Chilliwack RCMP Reminder – Dune Buggy’s Are Not Allowed On The Street

Chilliwack (Chilliwack RCMP) – Chilliwack RCMP recently removed a dune buggy from the roadway that was non-compliant with the Motor Vehicle Act. As a result, nine violation tickets were issued. A friendly reminder that just because it has four wheels, doesn’t mean it belongs on the road. Road-ready vehicles keep everyone safe.


2026-RCMP-Chilliwack-Dune-Buggy-Feb

