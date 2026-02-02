Chilliwack Military Museum Facing a Serious Financial Challenge

Chilliwack – Jamie Lisa Brown is with the CFB Chilliwack Historical Society Museum. The Museum is run by volunteers, keeping the spirit alive from the now decommissioned CFB Chilliwack.

The facility on Wellington needs help.

From Facebook: A Heartfelt Plea for Help — Chilliwack Military Museum

Friends, family, and community members,

This isn’t an easy post to make, but it’s an important one.

The Chilliwack Military Museum — a place dedicated to preserving the stories, sacrifices, and history of our veterans and military community — is facing a serious financial challenge right now. We’ve always worked hard to keep our doors open, honour our past, and educate future generations, but we can’t do it alone.

We need your help.

If you value the history of our armed forces, the legacy of local veterans, or the importance of keeping these stories alive for the next generation, please consider making a donation — no matter the size. Every contribution truly helps.

Donate here: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/5324

Sharing this post helps just as much.

Thank you for supporting a place that means so much to so many. Together, we can make sure the stories of courage, service, and sacrifice continue to be told.

With gratitude,

Jamie Lisa Brown

FYI

Establishment & Role: Opened in 1942 near Chilliwack, BC, as an army camp, later becoming a key training facility for the engineer branch.

Closure: The base was selected for closure in 1997 due to Cold War budget reductions and consolidation, resulting in the loss of about 2,000 jobs

Units Displaced: The Canadian Forces Officer Candidate School (CFOCS) moved to St-Jean, the Canadian Forces School of Military Engineering (CFSME) moved to Gagetown, and 3PPCLI moved to Edmonton.