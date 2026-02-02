Chilliwack Fire – Lithium Battery Charger – Structure Fire on Balsam

Chilliwack – Just after 5PM, February 1, the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a possible structure fire in the 46000 block of Balsam Avenue. Initial reports described smoke coming from the lower floor of the home. As further details were provided by bystanders through dispatch, the incident was upgraded to a second alarm response.



Upon arrival, firefighters observed visible smoke coming from the lower floor of a two-storey residential home. The home was equipped with working smoke alarms, which alerted occupants and allowed them to evacuate safely. Occupants had already taken action to control the fire using fire extinguishers and a garden hose. Crews initiated aggressive offensive tactics and were able to quickly bring the fire under control.



Two of the three household pets were accounted for; one outdoor cat remains unaccounted for at this time. There were no injuries reported to the public or responding firefighters.

Initial information suggests a possible involvement of lithium-ion batteries; however, the cause has not been confirmed. The incident remains under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.



Lithium-Ion Battery Safety:



The Chilliwack Fire Department reminds residents that lithium-ion batteries can pose a

significant fire risk if damaged, improperly charged, or used with incompatible equipment. To

reduce the risk of lithium-ion battery fires, residents should consider the following safety tips: