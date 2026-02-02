AbbyPD Weekend Wrap – January 30th to February 2nd – Shots Fired on Tolmie Road, Another Vehicle Found with Loaded Shotgun

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 304 calls for service. Overall, it was a relatively steady weekend.

Friday Night

Friday night activity remained steady, with proactive traffic enforcement conducted throughout the city. Our Gang Crime Unit carried out a range of proactive policing initiatives, including liquor licence premises & curfew checks of known offenders. Additional proactive checks were completed as part of Operation Community Shield.

Saturday

Calls for service throughout Saturday remained routine. Late in the afternoon, Patrol officers responded to a collision on Highway 1 near the Peardonville Rd overpass involving a semi truck & a passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle spun out & collided with the semi, causing the truck to leave the roadway. No serious injuries were reported.

Saturday evening, two individuals wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested. An impaired driver was also removed from the roadway. Officers continued with licence premises checks & curfew compliance checks throughout the evening.

Sunday

Earlier in the morning, Patrol officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a neighbourhood. One male was arrested, & a loaded shotgun was recovered from inside the vehicle. Multiple charges are pending. A separate incident involved a male riding a bicycle near Highway 1 and Cole Road. The individual was determined to be in Canada illegally, arrested, & transported to CBSA.

Just before 3:00 a.m. on Monday morning, officers responded to the 4600 block of Tolmie Rd following a report of shots being fired. Officers located evidence on the roadway confirming that a shooting had occurred. No victims or suspects were located, and the motive remains under investigation.

Weekend Call Summary:

7 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

10 – Assaults

8 – Missing Person Reports

1 – Break & Enters

7 – Thefts

5 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

5 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 32 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 9 individuals were held in custody