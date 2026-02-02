A Taste of the Valley – Chilliwack Heritage Park – Friday and Saturday February 6 and 7

Chilliwack -Before you get ready for Super Bowl munchies, check out A Taste of the Valley. Experience Artisan Delights – Sample, Shop, and Share the Joy!

Dive into a world of exquisite tastes, unique creations, and artistic wonders at our upcoming event! Join us for a spectacular showcase of artisans offering a delightful array of food, drinks, and art – all crafted with passion and skill.

Sample Before You Buy: Taste the craftsmanship of our vendors before making your choices.

Artisan Variety: Explore stalls offering art, soaps, home decor, charcuterie boards, jewelry, and much more!

Local Art Display: Immerse yourself in the creative expressions of our local artists showcased throughout the venue.

ATM on Site: Convenient access to cash for your shopping spree.

Parking is by Donation.

Friday, February 6th, 2026: 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, February 7th, 2026: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm



Chilliwack Heritage Park

Admission: $5 at the door

Kids 5 and under enter for FREE