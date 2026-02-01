UFV Weekend Sports Wrap – Tough Two Days for Volleyball

Fraser Valley/Saskatoon – WVB: Attieh reaches 1,000 kills as Cascades defeat Huskies in five sets

–Lauren Attieh found her 1,000th career kill on Saturday afternoon in Saskatoon, as the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades battled their way to a five-set victory (21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 19-17) over the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.



The win sees UFV improve to 9-7 on the season, while Saskatchewan drops to 10-8, as both teams jostle for the sixth spot in Canada West and the play-in round bye.

Up Next: The Cascades will now return home for a pair of matches against the UBC Thunderbirds next Friday and Saturday, with the first serve set for 6pm and 4pm respectively.

MVB: Cascades see strong start overtaken in loss to Huskies

The UFV Cascades men’s volleyball team dropped a three set decision (27-29, 18-25, 21-25) on Saturday afternoon in Saskatoon to the Saskatchewan Huskies.

The result drops UFV to 0-16 on the season, while Saskatchewan improves to 9-9.

Up Next: The Cascades will now return home for a pair of matches against the UBC Thunderbirds next Friday and Saturday, with the first serve set for 8pm and 6pm respectively.