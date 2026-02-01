New Interim Executive Director of the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven – Open House February 28

Chilliwack – In a post to Linked In,Bernadette Maguire posted: I’m thrilled to share that I’ve stepped into the role of Interim Executive Director of the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven.



This organization has long been a vital part of our community, providing care, advocacy, and second chances for cats in need. I’m incredibly grateful for the trust placed in me and excited to support the dedicated staff, volunteers, foster families, and supporters who make this work possible every day.



I’d also love to welcome members of the community to visit our facilities for an Open House on Saturday, February 28, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This will be a great opportunity to meet the team, learn more about our work, and see firsthand how the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven supports cats in need.



Thank you to everyone who supports Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven. I look forward to connecting with you and serving our community in this role.



Open House

Saturday February 28 | 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

49843 Chilliwack Central Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6H3

2026 Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven – Linked In – January