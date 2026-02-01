Music Spotlight – WhipperSnapper, the Band – Made its Valley Debut (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – FVN enjoys helping out emerging artists on all out platforms.

January 31, the was the Valley debut of Whipper Snapper.

They bill themselves as Punky Modern Rock n Roll.

Their Fraser Valley debut was January 31 at Mission’s Captains Cabin pub. Fronted by Kory Burk who bills himself as Riffster. Songwriter. Producer. Engineer. Guitar in Whippersnapper the band.

From their Facebook page: Wow! What a debut! Fraser valley you rock!! Sold out and lined up long outside!! A big thank you to Oke Chornick Olde News Vintage & Vinyl for putting on a great night!! To all the crew at Captains Cabin Pub you are amazing! To Michael Fisher for making things sound f+++n awesome! To the killer bands that shared the stage with us Bottled and JagerWatt you rock!!! And finally to our family and friends and everyone who came to our Fraser valley debut!!! Next up our debut single “lost in the ashes” release party at the legendary The Roxy Cabaret thanks again for a great night!!

More to come.

Check them out https://www.youtube.com/@Whippersnappermusic2025