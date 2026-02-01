Skip to content

Abby PD – Suspect Known to Police, Armed, Passed Out in His Vehicle

Abby PD – Suspect Known to Police, Armed, Passed Out in His Vehicle

Abbotsford – Just before 9:AM Sunday (February 1), an alert resident reported a suspicious vehicle in their neighbourhood. The vehicle was idling with a man inside passed out behind the wheel, which raised concerns and prompted a call to police.

Patrol officers responded and boxed the vehicle in. A loaded shotgun was observed inside, and the man was arrested. The 47 year old man, who is known to police, now faces multiple criminal charges.

Abbotsford Police Department want to thank the resident who took the time to report something that didn’t feel right. If you see something suspicious or concerning, say something, Teams are here and actively working to keep our community safe.

2026 Abby PD Weapons Found in Vehicle Feb 1

