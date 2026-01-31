UPDATE – Third Place Finish Prior to Olympics for Cultus’ Reece Howden – Val di Fassa, The Final World Cup Stop Before the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina – January 29 to 31

Cultus Lake/Val di Fassa Italy/Calgary (FIS/Alpine Canada) – JANUARY 31 UPDATE – From Alpine Canada Alpine – Back on the box in in Val di Fassa! Current World Cup leader @reece_howden claims 3rd to close out the final stop before @milanocortina2026.

JANUARY 29 ORIGINAL STORY – A big week which started with the confirmation of Milano Cortina 2026 ski cross entries intensifies as Val di Fassa hosts the last World Cup stop before the Olympic Winter Games.

With the World Cup season reaching the halfway mark, the physical toll on athletes has been immense. But skiers bound for Milano Cortina 2026 are determined to give everything they have for the upcoming races.

FIS Ski Cross World Cup leader Reece Howden (CAN), who is bidding for a fourth Crystal Globe, said: “The biggest mistake people can do is to try to save something for the Games.

“The best thing you can do for the Games is come in hauling, keep skiing fast, and stay there, and that’s the plan.

“I’m not one for saving something, it’s not the kind of sport we have.

“If you’re on top, try your best to stay there because the more training you get, the more heats you get, the better shape you get.

Howden won the 24 January final in Veysonnaz, a day after finishing second behind Youri Duplessis-Kergomard (FRA).