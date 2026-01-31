Mission RCMP Recap – January 19 to 25, Child Found Drug Container at Daycare, Attempted Theft of Walkway Lights, Impaired Driver Meets Retaining Wall

Mission – RCMP Community Connection for January 19 – 25, 2026

Here’s a snapshot of some of the work we did last week:

Calls for service last week: 293

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 22

Curfew checks: 17

Calls of interest:

Mission RCMP were called to Wren Street just north of Lougheed Highway on January 25 at 6:15 pm, for a vehicle hanging over a retaining wall. Officers spoke with the driver, who apparently had been trying to turn left into the driveway of a shopping plaza, but turned much too early. The driver exhibited signs of impairment by liquor, and failed a roadside screening test. He received a 90-day driving prohibition, and a 30-day vehicle impound.

On the morning of January 20, an officer was driving along 1st Avenue, when a male ran out in front of the moving police car (not at a crosswalk or intersection) and prominently displayed his middle finger to the officer before walking away. The officer, who had recently attended a serious pedestrian collision after someone entered traffic in a similar fashion, stopped the male to speak with him about the matter. It turned out the male was due to be served a 6-month driving prohibition. The paperwork was served, and the male resorted to using racial slurs towards officers before walking away.

A man was walking along a pathway between 7th Avenue and Martin Place on January 22 around 10:30 am, when he saw two males attempting to steal walkway lights from a fence. The man confronted the males, at which point his wallet fell onto the ground. As the man picked it up, one of the suspects pulled out a knife, while the other pulled out a needle, and demanded the man’s wallet. He complied and the males ran off. Fortunately, the man did not sustain any physical injury. One of the offenders was Caucasian, in his twenties, had short brown or blond hair, a pockmarked face, and was wearing a black hoody and blue jeans. The other offender was Indigenous, in his twenties, with short black hair, and also had a pockmarked face, black hoody and blue jeans. Anyone with information about this matter should call Mission RCMP, 604-826-7161, file 26-894.

At 3:00 am on January 22, a Mission RCMP officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Stave Lake Street and 11th Avenue. Due to a weapon in the vehicle, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located drugs suspected to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and Fentanyl. All items were seized, although the quantity of drugs were not sufficient to warrant criminal charges.

A child at a daycare in Mission was recently found in possession of a small drug container that they are believed to have picked up off the ground from somewhere. No harm came to the child or anyone else, but police encourage parents to check to ensure any young children coming back from a public place have not picked up anything that could be harmful, including items placed in coat pockets and backpacks.

On the afternoon of January 21, officers with Mission RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit were travelling in unmarked vehicles when they observed an apparent drug transaction involving a Mission man with a considerable criminal record, including a previous conviction for drug trafficking. The man was arrested without incident, and a search of him and his vehicle located cash, suspected crack cocaine, Fentanyl, and other evidence of drug dealing. His vehicle was also seized.

On the lighter side:

Last month, Mission RCMP pulled over a vehicle after an officer recognized the driver and was aware that he did not have a valid driver’s license. Officers also confirmed that the driver had an extensive criminal record, with multiple convictions for stealing vehicles. Now, having a lengthy criminal record is not any sort of proof that the person is still involved in a criminal lifestyle, however in this case officers observed something that in police-lingo we like to call a “clue”. To be clear, this man was not in a stolen vehicle that day, nor was he committing any criminal offence, however this individual – with a history of stealing cars – was in possession of a key ring with nearly 20 different keys for various cars on it. And while that in itself is not evidence of a crime, it was certainly a good “clue” that he may still be involved in thievery, and will be a good person for officers to be aware of in the community. As there was no actual evidence of a criminal offence, he was issued a ticket for driving without a license, and he relinquished the bundle of keys to police, who left to patrol other areas of Mission, always on the lookout for the next clue!

Ways to connect with Mission RCMP:

Emergency: 911

Non-emergency: 604-826-7161.

Online crime reporting: https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/mission/en

Keep up with more news on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RCMPMission