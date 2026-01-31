Chilliwack Search and Rescue Training Session – Saturday January 31

Chilliwack – Are you ready to be one of the faces of Chilliwack Search and Rescue?

Join Chilliwack #SearchAndRescue members for their #recruitment session on January 31, 2026:

-12:30pm: Open House (46195 Fifth Ave).

-1:30pm: Information Session.

-2:30pm: Questions.

-3:30pm: Go Home and Apply Online (link will be provided). .

Requirements: -Must be 19y/o.

-Must reside in Chilliwack area.

-Must have clean criminal record check.

-Must be willing to commit to a 1 year training and probationary period.

-Good availability/flexibility to respond 24/7/365.

-Resilience, a yes-attitude, and a willingness to learn.

-Your own gear for year-1.

Nice to Have’s:

-Support from family and employer.