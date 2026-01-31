CFSEU Investigation in Abbotsford and Aldergrove – Drug Trafficking and 3D Printer Firearms Manufacturing Result in Eight-Year Prison Sentence

Fraser Valley (CFESU) – One man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking and manufacturing firearms following an investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC).



An investigation led by CFSEU-BC’s Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team (IFET) began in January 2021, targeting the manufacturing of illegal firearms. In May 2021, investigators arrested three individuals and executed search warrants at four locations in Abbotsford and Aldergrove.



During the searches, officers seized significant quantities of drugs, materials associated with the production of controlled substances, and a firearm

manufacturing operation utilizing 3D printer technology. In May 2023, Tyson Saverio Santolla was charged with the following offences:

1 count – Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence (Section 92(1), Criminal Code of Canada)

In June 2025, Santolla pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as manufacturing firearms.

1 count – Firearms manufacturing (Section 99(1)(a), Criminal Code of Canada)

3 counts – Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act)

On January 30, 2026, Santolla was sentenced to eight years in prison.