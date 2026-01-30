Village of Harrison Hot Springs and School District No. 78 (Fraser-Cascade) Exploring Options for New Elementary School and Other Upgrades

Harriso (Combined <Media from Village of Harrison Hot Springs and School District No. 78 (Fraser-Cascade)) – The Village of Harrison Hot Springs and School District No. 78 (Fraser-Cascade) are exploring a shared vision for the future of education and community spaces in Harrison Hot Springs. This early-stage concept includes the potential construction of a new, modern elementary school and the repurposing of the existing school site into a multi-use civic area. The purpose of the project is to create a shared Civic Campus that will improve safety, strengthen community connections, and make efficient use of public land. The goal is to create spaces that could serve the entire community if funding and approvals are secured.

The current elementary school, over 75 years old, has undergone multiple renovations and now serves more students than it was designed for. Enrollment is projected to grow in the coming years. A new school would enhance safe and accessible learning environments to meet the needs of current and future students.

Beyond education, the existing school site could be repurposed into a multi-use civic space. By shifting municipal services over to the existing school building, the Village could integrate emergency services with day-to-day operations, reduce the footprint of the Public Works yard, enhance recreational programming, increase availability for other events in Memorial Hall and provide a more accessible municipal hall and meeting space. In turn, the existing Village Office could be used to support arts and culture initiatives. The hope is to work together to create a connected, vibrant community hub that serves residents of all ages as our Village continues to grow.

Under the concept being explored, the School District would lead the construction of a new school. The Village would take a lead role in planning the transformation of the existing school site into a multi-use civic space. The concept is currently at a planning and feasibility stage, including preliminary site analysis, community engagement planning, and exploration of potential land exchanges.

Throughout the process, we will engage in early and meaningful consultation with Sts’ailes and neighbouring First Nations. This includes ensuring that Indigenous rights, interests, cultural values, and community priorities are fully considered.

While still conceptual and dependent on funding and approvals, the Village and School District are taking proactive steps to ensure a coordinated plan is in place. Together with our residents, parents and guardians, we are exploring how Harrison Hot Springs can have safe, inclusive, and connected spaces that will support students, families, and the broader community.

“This is an ambitious project that is still very much in the conceptual phase, but it’s one I’m excited to pursue further.” says Village Mayor Fred Talen. “If we work together as a community, we may have an incredible opportunity to shape our future together and create spaces that reﬂect our community’s needs and values, and enhance the quality of life for years to come.”

Community engagement is central to this early planning stage. The public is invited to provide early input through an online survey open until late April 2026 and at a community engagement event later that month. This is an opportunity to share ideas, priorities, and community values. Should the project move forward, additional engagement opportunities will follow as plans evolve, helping ensure the Civic Campus concept reﬂects the needs and vision of Harrison Hot Springs residents and student families.

For more information, please visit the project page at www.getintoitharrison.ca