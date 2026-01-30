Mission RCMP Seek Public Assistance after a Cyclist was Struck by a White Ford Bronco on January 19

Mission (Mission RCMP) – Mission RCMP are seeking public assistance after a cyclist was struck by a white Ford Bronco on January 19, 2026.

Shortly before 2 am on January 19, a female riding her bike through the parking lot of the Petro-Canada station at 7th Avenue and Cedar Street was struck by a newer white Ford Bronco Sport, which left the scene. CCTV footage shows that the Bronco had been travelling eastbound on 7th Avenue, turned left into the gas station parking lot, and cut through the parking lot to drive northbound onto Cedar Street. As it did, the front passenger door area of the vehicle struck the cyclist. She was knocked off her bike, and a customer at the gas station rushed over to help. The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mission RCMP are releasing details and photos of the vehicle, in hopes that the driver will come forward, or that someone will see the vehicle and provide the license plate information to police. The Bronco has the following distinct features:

• White Ford Bronco Sport

• White lettering across the top of the rear window

• Dent in the right rear fender (was there prior to the collision)

• No front license plate

If you see this vehicle, please note the license plate number and call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 2026-780.