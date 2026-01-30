Heart of Leadership: An Appreciation Event for Leaders, Friday February 13 at The Grand Hall in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – On Friday February 13, leaders from across the Fraser Valley will gather at The Grand Hall for Heart of Leadership: An Appreciation Event for Leaders, a Valentine’s-themed half-day designed to recharge the people who keep organizations, teams, and communities moving forward. The event brings together leaders from business, non-profits, and local government for practical leadership training, meaningful connection, and genuine

appreciation.

Hosted and facilitated by Kelli Paddon, Founder of Equiiti Strategic, the experience is built on a simple truth: leadership is an act of love, and love is not soft. It is care with boundaries, clarity with kindness, and accountability that strengthens people rather than shames them.

Heart of Leadership includes a welcome coffee reception and networking, a leadership keynote, catered lunch, and resilience-focused training. Attendees will also receive a swag bag and take-home treats, with a few surprises built into the day to keep it light, memorable, and celebratory.

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will support Ann Davis Transition Society.

Tickets are limited to maintain an intimate, connection-rich experience. VIP early access opened January 26, with general ticket sales opening January 31st. The event is expected to sell out. Leaders and teams can reserve their seat at https://www.bloomtickets.ca/event/401? heHeartofLeadership:Aleadershipappreciatione vent or by emailing Kelli@equiitistrategic.ca