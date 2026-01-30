2026 Camping Fee Hikes in BC Parks Include Out of Province Visitations, Reservation Info

Victoria – In response to record visitation, escalating operating costs and the growing impacts of extreme weather, BC Parks is introducing a new camping surcharge for people living outside of B.C. and updating camping fees for the first time since 2016.

“As British Columbians, we care deeply about our parks and recreation areas, and we recognize the significant cultural, economic and recreational roles they have for communities. At the same time, they have seen challenges, from extreme weather impacts to significant increases in visitors,” said Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks.

Since 2017, the Province has responded to these pressures by investing approximately $200 million into campground expansions, accessibility improvements and upgrades to trails, parking and facilities. In addition, nearly $27 million has been spent repairing infrastructure damaged by severe weather, such as the Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Park and the Othello Tunnels in Coquihalla Canyon Park.

New camping surcharge for people living outside of B.C.

To build on these investments and further support the parks and recreation system, camping fees will be updated in 59 high-demand parks and four popular backcountry parks: Garibaldi Park, Golden Ears Park, Joffre Lakes Park and Mount Assiniboine Park. A new camping surcharge will also be introduced for people living outside of B.C., to help keep costs more affordable for B.C. residents. Approximately 15% of BC Parks visitors are from outside of the province and many of them visit the most popular locations.

Beginning May 15, 2026, non-B.C. residents will pay an additional $20 flat rate for staying in frontcountry campgrounds, trips to backcountry parks, renting a cabin and using mooring buoys and docks. Residency will be assessed by the home address people provide when making a reservation or arriving at a campsite that’s first come, first served.

Camping fees updated in select parks

B.C.’s camping fees remain competitive with other Canadian jurisdictions and will continue to vary by service level, demand and season to reflect the cost of operating and maintaining different park experiences. For B.C. residents, updated camping fees in the 59 high-demand frontcountry parks include:

an average increase of 40 cents per night during shoulder season

an average increase of $13.29 per night during the summer

a resulting average nightly rate of $30.81 in shoulder season and $42.91 in the summer

The fee updates for backcountry camping in Garibaldi Park, Golden Ears Park, Joffre Lakes Park and Mount Assinboine include:

an average fee increase of $13.62 per night

nightly fees ranging from $17 to $25 per night, depending on the park

Fees will remain unchanged for 388 parks that have frontcountry and backcountry camping so people can choose from a range of experiences at different prices. There are also no fee changes for B.C. residents to sani-stations, mooring buoys, picnic shelters and group camping.

During the past decade, the number of people visiting the 59 frontcountry parks has increased by an average of 40%, representing nearly half of all frontcountry campground visits. The fee adjustments will go directly toward supporting the wide range of services people expect in these B.C. parks.

Since the last fee increase in 2016, the Province has invested in several major projects, including:

The new Skyview Campground in E.C. Manning Park. The campground opened in 2022 and has 92 sites with hookups for water, power and sewer, making it the first fully serviced campground for BC Parks. A heated shower building and playground are part of the $4.4-million project.

In 2024-25, 46 new sites were added to China Beach campground in Juan de Fuca Park on Vancouver Island. The $2.4-million project also includes two new accessible washroom and shower buildings.

Extensive repairs to the Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Park after severe flooding damaged most of the infrastructure along the trail in July 2021. The trail was repaired in phases and cost approximately $5 million.

A redesigned BC Parks website that makes it easier for people of all abilities to find information and plan trips to provincial parks, and a new online reservation service.

Camping reservations available three months in advance of arrival

This year, reservations are available three months ahead of the desired arrival date and are now open for select parks that offer camping in April. Bookings for May, including the May long weekend, will be available throughout February.

The updated camping fees are being implemented following broader engagement with park users and partners about how to improve camping and park experiences.