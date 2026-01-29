Stars On Ice – Celebrating 2026 Winter Olympics – Coming to Chilliwack Coliseum – Saturday May 16 – with Elvis Stojko – Directed by Kurt Browning



Chilliwack – As the world looks ahead to the 2026 Winter Olympics, Canada’s top figure skaters are preparing to proudly represent their country’s rich history at the Winter Games. Once the Olympic flame goes out, fans will have an opportunity to grab a front-row seat to see and celebrate these great athletes in person.

This spring, Stars on Ice returns with a dynamic new show that highlights Canada’s Olympic aspirations, world-class talent, and the beauty of figure skating. The show brings together the country’s most celebrated skaters – past, present, and future – in a one-of-a-kind live experience, scheduled to visit Chilliwack on Saturday, May 16 for a 6:00pm performance at Chilliwack Coliseum.



2026 Stars on Ice tickets are now on sale

Prices start at $39.50 (service charge applies) , with limited on-ice seating available, and can be purchased via www.starsonice.ca and www.admitone.com

Founded in 1986 by skating icon and Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, the Stars on Ice tour began its journey in the United States. In 1991, the tour expanded to Canada and has since dazzled audiences with over 350 shows in the past 30+ years. Renowned past performers include Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir, Kurt Browning, Jamie Salé & David Pelletier, and Joannie Rochette. Produced by IMG, a leading global sports marketing agency, Stars on Ice continues to set the standard in figure skating entertainment. For more information about the tour, visit www.starsonice.ca. Stay connected with Stars on Ice on Facebook: www.facebook.com/starsonice, Instagram: www.instagram.com/starsonice, and on X (formerly known as

Twitter): https://twitter.com/starsonice.

