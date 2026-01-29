Overnight Traffic Diversions for 232nd Street Interchange in Langley

Langley – Drivers are advised of upcoming overnight traffic diversions on Highway 1 between Glover Road and 248th Street, starting as early as Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.

The work is weather dependent, and the diversions are necessary for the safe installation of girders for a new 232nd Street interchange project.

Diversions for eastbound Highway 1 traffic will start as early as Thursday, Jan. 29, and are anticipated to continue until Thursday, Feb. 12.

Diversions will be in place overnight from 9 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. weekdays, and from 9 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. on weekends.

During this time, eastbound access to the 232nd Street off-ramp will be closed. Drivers will be able to exit Highway 1 at 216th Street.

Single-lane traffic will be maintained in each direction on Highway 1.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit will provide an update when diversions for westbound Highway 1 traffic will start, anticipated later in February 2026.

A reduced speed limit of 60 km/h will be in place. Drivers are reminded to slow down, use caution, obey signage and traffic-control officials, and watch for roadside workers.

These diversions are needed for the safe construction of the 232nd Street interchange project, part of work to widen Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley.

For the most current information, visit: www.DriveBC