MP Strahl in Calgary to Back Poilievre at Conservative Convention

Fraser Valley/Calgary (with files from CPAC) – From January 29-31: Conservatives gather in Calgary for their first federal convention since 2023.

Delegates debate policy and changes to the party constitution. They also have their say on Pierre Poilievre’s leadership.

The Conservative Party of Canada constitution mandates a leadership review vote at the first convention after an election where:

a) the party does not form government, and;

b) the leader does not indicate an intention to resign.

The Conservatives did not form government after the 2025 election, and Poilievre remains leader. As a consequence, there will be a new leadership race if more than 50% of convention delegates vote in favour of triggering the process.

Poilievre won 68.2% of the national points and 70.7% of the national popular vote to win the leadership in September 2022.

This convention follows a number of departures from the Conservative caucus:

Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont (Acadie–Annapolis) crossed to the Liberals on Nov. 4, the same day as the federal budget, saying he no longer felt aligned with Conservative party leadership.

Ontario MP Michael Ma (Markham–Unionville) left for the Liberal caucus on Dec. 11, citing the “steady, practical approach” of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Alberta MP Matt Jeneroux (Edmonton Riverbend) announced on Nov. 6 that he plans to resign from Parliament.

In a social media post, Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl says he will back Pierre Poilievre’s leadership: Heading to Calgary to the @CPC_HQ convention. I’ll be voting for my friend @PierrePoilievre to continue leading us as we prepare for the next election. Pierre is a principled, common sense Conservative who loves Canada and will always fight for those the Liberals have left behind.