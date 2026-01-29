Fraser Valley Athletes Named Sport BC High School Athletes Of The Year

Vancouver/Fraser Valley (Adam Forsythe) — Sport BC, in collaboration with BC School Sports, announce the Male and Female High School Athletes of the Year: Elijah Black and Adrianna Buitelaar.

Through discussions with Sport BC Member, BC School Sports, one male and one female high school athlete were selected to reflect exceptional athletic performance, leadership, and dedication.

High School Male Athlete of the Year – ELIJAH BLACK

Elijah Black is an outstanding student-athlete and leader at W.J. Mouat Secondary School. The 2025 BC School Sports 3A Football Player of the Year, Elijah had a record setting season, leading his Hawks to the Championship Game at BC Place in December. Known for his composure and football IQ, he shattered multiple BC high school passing records and demonstrated exceptional dedication both academically and athletically, balancing training, leadership responsibilities, and work throughout the season. Elijah also starred for the WJM Varsity basketball team. Beyond BCSS activities, Elijah was the starting quarterback for Team BC at the Canada Cup.

High School Female Athlete of the Year – ADRIANNA BUITELAAR

Adrianna Buitelaar, a student-athlete at Mennonite Educational Institute (MEI), enjoyed a breakout year in athletics, excelling across track and cross country at the provincial and national levels. Adrianna set a new all-time BC School Sports Provincial Record in the 1500m on the track, and won gold at the BCSS Cross Country championships with the fastest female time in any division. She captured national titles in the 3000m and U20 cross country, which earned her selection to the U20 Athletics Canada National Cross Country Team, while her leadership and competitive spirit continue to inspire those around her.

These student athletes represent the highest standard of high school sport in British Columbia and exemplify excellence, perseverance, and leadership both in competition and in their school communities. Congratulations to W.J. Mouat’s Elijah Black and Mennonite Educational Institute’s Adrianna Buitelaar. Sport BC looks forward to celebrating with you at the Athlete of the Year Awards on March 5, 2026.

Adrianna Buitelaar Sport BC