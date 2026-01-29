Chilliwack Youth Health Centre Second Annual Beat the Winter Blues Pub Night Fundraiser – Wednesday February 11

Chilliwack – Feeling the January blahs creeping in? Here is the perfect cure. Wednesday February 11th the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre is hosting its second annual Beat the Winter Blues Pub Night Fundraiser. It’s shaping up to be the warmest, most energizing night of the season.



Join them for great food, good company, and a whole lot of fun. Your ticket includes a cheeseburger or veggie burger with fries, and the night will be packed with a silent auction, mystery balloons (YES they’re BAAAAACK!!!), games, and a DJ taking song requests by donation. Bring a bit of cash if you want to jump into the games and win some prizes.



All proceeds support the CYHC and the essential health and wellness services it provides for local youth. Doors open at 5:00 PM and the event wraps at 8:30 PM. This is a 19+ evening.



Early bird tickets are available for $15 each until February 4.



Shake off the winter slump and help make a difference in our community!

2026 CYHC Fundraiser February Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 10-35-23 Instagram