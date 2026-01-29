Skip to content

Chilliwack Youth Health Centre Second Annual Beat the Winter Blues Pub Night Fundraiser – Wednesday February 11

Home
Community
Chilliwack Youth Health Centre Second Annual Beat the Winter Blues Pub Night Fundraiser – Wednesday February 11

Chilliwack – Feeling the January blahs creeping in? Here is the perfect cure. Wednesday February 11th the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre is hosting its second annual Beat the Winter Blues Pub Night Fundraiser. It’s shaping up to be the warmest, most energizing night of the season.

Join them for great food, good company, and a whole lot of fun. Your ticket includes a cheeseburger or veggie burger with fries, and the night will be packed with a silent auction, mystery balloons (YES they’re BAAAAACK!!!), games, and a DJ taking song requests by donation. Bring a bit of cash if you want to jump into the games and win some prizes.

All proceeds support the CYHC and the essential health and wellness services it provides for local youth. Doors open at 5:00 PM and the event wraps at 8:30 PM. This is a 19+ evening.

Early bird tickets are available for $15 each until February 4.

Shake off the winter slump and help make a difference in our community!

2026 CYHC Fundraiser February Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 10-35-23 Instagram

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts