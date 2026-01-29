Border Runner Caught – Near Zero Avenue and Mt. Lehman Road

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – On Wednesday night (January 28), AbbyPD Patrol officers were kept busy with several incidents. Just before 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a border runner who crossed illegally near Zero Avenue and Mt. Lehman Road. A Police Service Dog assisted in the arrest, and the man was turned over to CBSA.

In a separate incident, a man became assaultive toward an officer while being arrested for shoplifting. OC spray (pepper spray) was used to safely gain control of the suspect, who now faces criminal charges.

Officers also removed four impaired drivers from the road and arrested another individual on an outstanding warrant.

Throughout the night, officers conducted visible patrols and completed a high visibility road check as part of ongoing enforcement efforts under Operation Community Shield.