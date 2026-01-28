Record-Breaking Year for Organ Transplants in BC, 232 Donors

Vancouver – A record 575 people in British Columbia received the gift of life in 2025, thanks to the incredible generosity of 232 organ donors, including 146 deceased donors and their families and 86 living donors. This is the highest number of organ transplants ever performed in the province in a single year. (Full annual summary available here)

“We extend our deepest gratitude to deceased donors and their families, who chose compassion in moments of profound loss,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “We also recognize the extraordinary commitment of living donors, whose courage and altruism are exceptional. Every donor leaves a lasting legacy of hope.”

That legacy is deeply personal for the family of Kip McLeod. Kip registered as an organ donor after his mother Kathleen received a heart transplant in 2016. When Kip suddenly passed away in March 2025, less than a year after his mother’s death, his family was determined to honour his final wish.

“It is surreal to be on the other side of the story, and I hope the three people who received my brother’s gifts of life are having as much joy as we did when my mom received her transplant,” said Heather Hennan, Kip’s sister. “Kip would be so proud to know he has made such a meaningful difference for three other families.”

The 575 organ transplants performed in BC in 2025 include 357 kidney transplants (a new record), 107 liver transplants, 66 double-lung transplants, 30 heart transplants and 25 pancreas and islet transplants (a new record). These figures include multi-organ transplants, comprising eight kidney-pancreas transplants, one kidney-liver transplant and one kidney-heart transplant.

BC Transplant is also recognizing an historic milestone: more than 8,000 kidney transplants have now been performed in British Columbia since the province’s first kidney transplant in 1968.

“This milestone of 8,083 represents far more than a number,” said Eric Lun, Executive Director at BC Transplant. “Each kidney transplant, along with thousands of other transplants, has had a profound impact, extending beyond patients and their families, strengthening communities across the province and improving the healthcare system for all.”

Are you a registered organ donor? It only takes two minutes and your Personal Health Number. Visit registeryourdecision.ca.

