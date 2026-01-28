Province to Spend $3.3M to Support the Sumas River Watershed Flood Mitigation Planning Initiative – Reaction from Mayors of Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Fraser Valley/Victoria – The Province continues support for flood resilience on Sumas Prairie with $3.3 million for critical design and assessment work leading to structural and restoration projects that will make people and communities safer, improve fish habitats and protect Canada’s economy and vital supply chains.

“December’s flooding in the Sumas region was a vivid reminder that this critical national economic and transportation corridor is highly prone to water surges during periods of heavy rainfall,” said Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “This funding enables the Sumas River Watershed Flood Mitigation Planning Initiative to build on the progress already made and finalize key components of its flood-mitigation strategy.”

The funding, conveyed Dec. 3, 2025, following extensive planning through the summer, enables critical foundational studies to move forward, strengthening the long-term mitigation plan for the region.

Progress on Sumas flood mitigation

The six signatories of the Sumas River Watershed Flood Mitigation Planning Initiative are the Province of B.C., the Semá:th, Máthxwi and Leq’á:mel First Nations, the City of Abbotsford and the City of Chilliwack. They are working collaboratively toward a comprehensive flood-mitigation and ecosystem-restoration plan for the Sumas Prairie.

Progress is underway. A hydraulic model, risk assessment, ecological assessment and a variety of studies are at various stages of completion. These include water quality, fish passage, conveyance, pump station functionality and economic studies. The assessments identify the most appropriate measures to mitigate flood risk, restore habitat and build resilience throughout the watershed.

Bolstering flood preparedness in the region

The Province has provided approximately $220 million in recovery, preparedness and mitigation funding for Abbotsford and Sumas Prairie since 2021. This includes: $76.6 million for upgrades to the Barrowtown pump station to better withstand floodwaters from the Sumas and Nooksack rivers $62 million to build a new well and water-treatment system in Abbotsford to ensure a reliable, resilient water service for more than 165,000 people in response to growing climate-related threats $13.2 million from the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Disaster Financial Assistance program to Abbotsford homeowners, tenants, small businesses, charitable organizations and farms.



Ross Siemens, mayor of Abbotsford – “The December 2025 flood was a stark reminder of how vulnerable Abbotsford is to repeat flooding events and of the critical importance of safeguarding our residents, businesses, transportation corridors, energy infrastructure and provincial food security. We are grateful to the Province for being actively at the table for these discussions and for their ongoing support as we work together toward long-term flood mitigation solutions and critical infrastructure protection for our community, region, province and country.”

Chief Dalton Silver, Semá:th First Nation – “I want to thank the Province for the funding that will keep this initiative moving forward. There is still much work to be done collaboratively, and I hope we can continue this into the future. I also hope that all perspectives are reflected in the planning. Kw’ás hó:y.”

Ken Popove, mayor of Chilliwack – “Repeated flooding events in the Fraser Valley that threaten critical infrastructure, transportation corridors and public safety underscore the urgent need for long-term flood mitigation solutions in our region. We hope this funding will support meaningful progress toward completing a flood-mitigation plan.”