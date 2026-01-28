Chilliwack School District Wants Public Input to a Draft Plan to Balance Enrollment and Capacity

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School District has a draft plan to balance enrollment and capacity in our schools. The District also have a new elementary school with seats for 500 K-5 students under construction in Rosedale. To manage enrollment and plan for the new school, the District are asking for feedback from students, families, staff, and community.
NOTE – No decisions have been made except that community input matters. This is part of a process to gather feedback and collaborate with the community on viable solutions.
From the website:
Public Consultation
It’s important that we hear from staff, students, parents, partners and the broader community. The consultation period runs from January 28 to April 10, 2026. Please see Key Dates to learn more about upcoming engagement opportunities. Additionally, we will run a survey from February 17 – March 10, 2026.
The North Side Draft Plan includes recommendations for the following schools:
- AD Rundle Middle School
- Cheam Elementary School
- Chilliwack Middle School
- Imagine High Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary School
- Little Mountain Elementary School
- Rosedale Traditional Community School
- Strathcona Elementary School
- New east side elementary school (currently under construction in Rosedale)
The South Side Draft Plan includes recommendations for the following schools:
- Greendale Community Elementary School
- Mt. Slesse Middle School
- Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary Middle School
- Unsworth Elementary School, Vedder Middle School
- Watson Elementary School
- Yarrow Community Elementary School
Preliminary Discussions
The District is working closely with those school communities directly impacted by the proposed solutions to balance enrolment. From January 2025 to early January 2026, staff had preliminary discussions with directly impacted schools. The District held 37 meetings with nearly 600 staff, students, families, and Board partners.
This What We Heard Report is a record of what we heard from school communities in early discussions.