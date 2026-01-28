Chilliwack RCMP Warning – Debit Card Phone Scam

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is warning the public about a type of fraud that has been recently reported in the area. Over the past several weeks, several residents have contacted police after receiving calls from an individual falsely claiming to be an employee of their bank.

The individual tells the victim that their debit card has been compromised and then requests to meet in person to “secure” the card. During this meeting, the suspect obtains the victim’s debit card and PIN number for the purposes of withdrawing funds from the victim’s bank account.

The Chilliwack RCMP reminds the public that financial institutions don’t contact clients in this manner to obtain their debit card, PIN, or to meet in person to collect their card. Anyone receiving such a call should hang up immediately and contact their bank.

If you have received phone calls similar to the above scam, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).