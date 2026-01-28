Skip to content

AbbyPD Apprehend Man with Knife Under The Mental Health Act

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – On Tuesday afternoon (January 27), around 3:30PM., a significant police presence was observed in the area of Blueridge Drive and Townline Road. Officers responded after an alert citizen reported seeing a man walking in the neighbourhood carrying a large knife attached to a pole.

Police quickly located the individual and safely apprehended him under the Mental Health Act, as he was experiencing a state of psychosis. Thankfully, no one was injured.

AbbyPD frontline officers respond to thousands of mental health related calls each year, and yesterday’s incident is a reminder of the important role community members play in reporting suspicious and concerning behaviour

