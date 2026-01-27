Chilliwack Spartans Swim Club 50th Anniversary – Open to the Public – Saturday February 7

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Spartans Swim Club is celebrating their 50th Anniversary at the Landing Leisure Centre, Saturday February 7. This is open to the public from 10 to 11 AM.

The Chilliwack Spartans Swim Club, a prominent competitive, non-profit organization affiliated with Swim BC, has a long-standing history of developing swimmers from provincial to national levels, originally training at the CFB Chilliwack Cheam Centre until moving to the Landing Leisure Centre in 2002. The club has produced multiple provincial medalists and top finishers at Canadian age group championships.

