Chilliwack Spartans Swim Club 50th Anniversary – Open to the Public – Saturday February 7

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Spartans Swim Club is celebrating their 50th Anniversary at the Landing Leisure Centre, Saturday February 7. This is open to the public from 10 to 11 AM.
AI Overview
The Chilliwack Spartans Swim Club, a prominent competitive, non-profit organization affiliated with Swim BC, has a long-standing history of developing swimmers from provincial to national levels, originally training at the CFB Chilliwack Cheam Centre until moving to the Landing Leisure Centre in 2002. The club has produced multiple provincial medalists and top finishers at Canadian age group championships.
Key historical and competitive highlights include:
- Training Facilities: The club previously utilized the 6-lane, 25-metre pool at the CFB Cheam Centre from 1971 until it closed in 1997, after which they moved to the Landing Leisure Centre in 2002.
- Coaching Leadership: Long-time head coach Justin Daly, who also holds historical club records, has led the team to top-5 finishes at BC Provincial Championships and Western Championships.
- Provincial Success: The Spartans frequently produce top-tier results, such as the 2019/2020 seasons where athletes like Myles Wheeler, Haley Klenk, and Logan Sparkes secured numerous gold and silver medals at the B.C. Provincial and Winter Provincial championships.
- National Representation: The club has developed swimmers for Canada Games, World Junior teams, and Olympic Trials.
- Community Impact: The club focuses on competitive swimming excellence for youth while often partnering with local coaches and supporting the broader swimming community