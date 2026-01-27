Charges Laid in 2023 Chilliwack Jewellery Theft

Chilliwack – On January 14, 2026, charges were laid against Mitchell John Andonov in connection with a break and enter at a jewellery store in Chilliwack in 2023. The charges mark a major step forward in a lengthy and complex multi‑jurisdictional investigation.

In the early morning hours of November 18, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP frontline officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a jewellery store located in the 7300 block of Vedder Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the business had sustained damage, including forced entry. A substantial quantity of high‑value jewellery had been stolen, representing a significant loss to the business owner.

As officers examined the scene, they also noted that several neighbouring businesses in the plaza had sustained collateral damage as a result of the suspect’s efforts to gain entry.

The investigation that followed was detailed and resource‑intensive, requiring coordination between multiple RCMP units and external agencies. Members of the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit, working in partnership with the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), conducted extensive forensic analysis, canvassed surrounding businesses for video surveillance, and reviewed numerous investigative leads. Over time, evidence collected at the scene proved pivotal in identifying a suspect.

Through this work, investigators were able to identify Mitchell John Andonov as the person responsible. Andonov, who has no known ties to the Chilliwack area, was later located, arrested, and has been formally charged with two counts of Break and Enter.

“This was a detailed investigation that took time because it involved several police jurisdictions and unfolded over a few years,” says Cst. Hannah Sutton of the Chilliwack RCMP. “The evidence collected at the scene played a key role in helping us identify who was responsible. The teamwork and persistence displayed throughout this investigation demonstrate our ongoing commitment to holding offenders accountable.”

The RCMP continues to encourage business owners to ensure their security systems are up to date, and to report suspicious activity.