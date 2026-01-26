Suspicious Incident Involving Toyota Rav4 in Mission – RCMP Needs Info

Mission – Mission RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a suspicious incident that occurred on January 20, 2026.

Around Noon on Tuesday January 20, a grey Toyota Rav4 occupied by four people pulled up outside a family’s residence on Phelps Avenue in Mission, and a male wearing a balaclava emerged from the rear passenger door. He ran up to the house, knocked forcefully with both hands, then ran back to the Rav4, which sped away. Investigators have not yet determined whether this was intended as a form of intimidation toward that house in particular, or whether it was an irresponsible prank and the house was chosen at random. Police are now releasing details and photos of the incident, in hopes that either witnesses will come forward to help identify the suspects, or that the suspects themselves will come forward and take responsibility, to clarify the motive behind their actions, and to help reassure the residents that there will not be any further such incidents.

The vehicle involved was a grey 2006-2012 Toyota Rav4. The male with the balaclava was a white male, wearing a camouflage long sleeved shirt, black pants, and dark green Crocs. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 2026-820.

2026 Mission RCMP Jan Photo