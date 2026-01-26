Nominations for the Abbotsford School District’s Community Matters Award Now Open

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford School District is inviting nominations for the 2026 Community Matters Award, an annual recognition that honours community partners whose outstanding contributions have made a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of students.

The Community Matters Award celebrates organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to supporting student success and well-being, often going above and beyond their service mandate to build strong, collaborative relationships with schools and the district.

“Our schools are strengthened every day by the incredible work of our community partners,” said Stan Petersen, Chair, Abbotsford Board of Education

Award criteria and the nomination form are available on the Abbotsford School District website (www.abbyschools.ca/news/nominations-now-open-2026-community-matters-award). Nominations for the 2026 Community Matters Award close on Friday, April 17, 2026.