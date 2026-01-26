Music Bingo Fundraiser for Harrison Festival – Saturday January 31

Harrison – Come on out to the first annual Music Bingo Night hosted by the one and only Cory Cassel.

Saturday January 31 at the Harrison Memorial Hall.

This fundraiser is presented by the Harrison Festival Society, with all proceeds going towards the 47th annual Harrison Festival of the Arts in July! Come join in for some great fun, laughs and of course great music!The evening will consist of two, one hour games (approx) of Music Bingo with a 20 minute intermission in between, a silent auction, and bar and concession. The rules are easy and there is no prep needed. Admission includes 1 card, per player for each game(2). Additional cards can be purchased for $5 at the event.

Music Bingo is a lot like regular Bingo except, we don’t call numbers, we play clips of songs. If the name of the songs we play are on your card, dab them and we keep going until someone has the specific pattern we are looking for i.e. 2 lines, full card, etc.

Cory is a seasoned pro at calling and hosting Music Bingo and has done so for many years! You may have seen him do his thing at the Dewdney Pub a couple times a month and at other locations where he has gathered a huge following.

The doors will open at 6 with the first game beginning at 7.

To donate a silent auction or item or sponsor the event, please contact bryan@harrisonfestival.com