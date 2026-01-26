GST, The Goods and Services Tax Morphs into the Groceries and Essentials Benefit (VIDEO)

Ottawa – In the January 26 statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Mark Carney outlines what the revamped GST is all about.
- Putting more money back in Canadians’ pockets
- The government is introducing the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit – formerly the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Credit. We are increasing its amount by 25% for five years beginning in July 2026.
- In addition to that, we are providing a one-time payment, equivalent to a 50% increase this year.
- Combined, this means that a family of four will receive up to $1,890 this year, and about $1,400 a year for the next four years; and a single person will receive up to $950 this year, and about $700 a year for the next four years.
- The new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will provide additional, significant support for more than 12 million Canadians.
- Tackling food insecurity, supporting producers, and strengthening supply chains
- The government is setting aside $500 million from the Strategic Response Fund to help businesses address the costs of supply chain disruptions without passing those costs on to Canadians at the checkout line.
- For the same purpose, the government will create a $150 million Food Security Fund under the existing Regional Tariff Response Initiative for small and medium enterprises and the organisations that support them.
- To lower the cost of food production, we are introducing immediate expensing for greenhouse buildings. This allows producers to fully write off greenhouses acquired on or after November 4, 2025, and that become available for use before 2030. This measure supports increased domestic supply and investment in food production over the medium-term.
- To ease immediate pressures with food banks, the government is providing $20 million to the Local Food Infrastructure Fund. This supports food banks and other national, regional, and local organisations to deliver more nutritious food to families in need.
- To tackle the root causes of food insecurity, we are developing a National Food Security Strategy – one that strengthens domestic food production and improves access to affordable, nutritious food.
- This strategy will also include measures to implement unit price labelling and support the work of the Competition Bureau in monitoring and enforcing competition in the market, including food supply chains.