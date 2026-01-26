Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Officially Named to Olympic Team

Cultus Lake/Calgary/Toronto (Alpine Canada) – The mountains are calling, and the world is watching. Team Canada is ready to answer!

Canada’s ski team officially named for #MilanoCortina2026

Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden will be on the ski cross team.

Alpine Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) have announced the 20 athletes selected to the roster of Team Canada to compete at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in the disciplines of alpine skiing and ski cross.

Athletes had to meet Alpine Canada’s robust Olympic team selection criteria and were nominated subject to International Ski Federation (FIS) quotas earned and allocated based on Canadian athlete World Cup performance and world rankings. Alpine Canada earned and has been allocated eight women and five men quotas in the alpine discipline, and three women and four men’s quotas in ski cross.

Ski Cross – Men:

Kevin Drury (Toronto, Ont.)

Reece Howden (Chilliwack, B.C.)

Gavin Rowell (Prince George, B.C.)

Jared Schmidt (Ottawa, Ont.)

Full article and team names here