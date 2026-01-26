Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Female Fraud Suspect – Bilking Money and Stolen Documents

Chilliwack – On January 9, 2026, the Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of stolen identity documents and fraudulent transactions valued at several thousands of dollars. The investigation has linked the suspect to similar alleged offences in several other jurisdictions throughout BC.

The suspect is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • Approximately 6 feet tall
  • Dark brown hair
  • 30 to 40 years of age

If you recognize this female or believe you may be a victim of identity theft, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604‑792‑4611 and reference file 2026‑1063. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222‑8477.

Police would like to remind the public to safeguard their personal and financial information. 

You should monitor your financial accounts frequently and check your credit report regularly for any unusual activities. If you receive calls from collection agencies about unfamiliar accounts, or if you applied for credit and were unexpectedly turned down, you are encouraged to contact the two national credit bureaus and place a fraud alert on your credit reports:

  • Equifax Canada: Toll free at 1 800 465-7166
  • TransUnion Canada: Toll free at 1 877 525-3823 

You should also report identity theft and fraud to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre toll free at 1-888-495-8501, or online at https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

