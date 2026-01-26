BUSINESS OPINION – BC Real Estate Association – Déjà Vu: BC Housing Market Risks Repeating the 2010s

Vancouver (BCREA) – The latest economic report from the BC Real Estate Association (BCREA) indicates that immediate government action is required to encourage housing starts and avoid rapid home price increases toward the end of this decade.

According to a new BCREA Market Intelligence report, today’s housing market shows signs similar to the 2010s housing cycle, which ultimately led to severe undersupply and a dramatic deterioration in affordability.

Summary of Findings