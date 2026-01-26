UPDATE – OWNER FOUND ! AbbyPD Trying to Connect Loads of Lumber with Rightful Owner

Abbotsford – JANUARY 26 UPDATE – From AbbyPD – A big thank you to everyone who reached out with information and suggestions to help identify the owner of the lumber. Earlier today, AbbyPD made contact with the rightful owner and is now working with them to arrange the return of the materials.

JANUARY 25 ORIGINAL STORY – Are you missing a load of lumber?

At the end of December, AbbyPD Patrol officers recovered two stolen semi‑trailers carrying a large quantity of lumber. The lumber found on these trailers does not belong to the registered trailer owner. Investigators believe the lumber is stolen property, but the rightful owner has not yet been identified by police.

AbbyPD is asking for the public’s assistance. If you are missing a shipment of lumber—or have information that may help—please contact us at 604‑859‑5225 and quote file 25‑48364, or email communications@abbypd.ca.